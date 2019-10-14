Woman wanted for retail theft

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Authorities want help identifying a suspect thief. June 6 and July 2, a woman entered Mosser’s Shoes at 6 Convenience Center Road, in Champaign, and was seen on surveillance video stealing merchandise.

The items taken include wallets, shoes, backpacks and duffle bags with a total value between $500 – $1,200. The suspect is a woman, white, 5’5″, 150 lbs.. She wore the same outfit both dates: a black shirt with FOX on the front and blue jeans. She left the area in a black Chrysler Town & Country van.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police who can arrange to speak privately with you. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers. Authorities remind citizens information submitted to Crime Stoppers is completely anonymous.

Calls are routed to a third-party national call center which receives your information, completes a tips information form then passes it to the appropriate law enforcement agency. Caller ID tracking is not utilized by Crime Stoppers and conversations are not recorded.

Champaign County Crime Stoppers

(217) 373 – TIPS (8477)

P3 Tips mobile app

373tips.com