Woman tries to take dog from yard

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman was reportedly seen trying to take a dog from a yard Monday morning, according to the Coles County Animal Shelter.

Officials say they received a tip from someone around 11. The person who submitted the tip says the woman identified herself as someone with animal control.

She was seen in a red panel van with no decals or identifying writing on it and is described as 5’6-5’7 with brown medium-length hair wearing a navy blue hoodie. She also had a catchpole.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s department or the animal shelter.

