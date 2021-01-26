Woman taken to hospital after SUV hits empty school bus

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Sheriff said a woman had to be extricated from a vehicle after a crash Tuesday afternoon with a school bus.

Sheriff Jack Campbell said an empty Ball-Chatham school bus was hit by an SUV around 2:30 p.m. near Chatham and Palm roads. The bus was being test-driven after a repair by a mechanic, according to the sheriff. He was the only person in the bus and was not hurt.

The SUV was driven by a 38-year-old Chatham woman. She had three passengers in the vehicle, according to Campbell. All of the passengers were juveniles.

The driver had to be extricated. She was hurt in the crash and taken to the hospital. Campbell said she was admitted, but stable.

The woman was ticketed for driving while license suspended and failure to reduce speed.