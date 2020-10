CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Officers said a woman is expected to be okay after she was hit by a car on Friday.

It happened in the 1700 block of South Neil just before 1 p.m.. Officers said the woman was hit while crossing the street.

She was taken to the hospital. Again, officers said she is expected to be okay.

South Neil Street was temporarily closed while crews were on scene. It has since been reopened.