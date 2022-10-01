PARIS, Ill. (WCIA) — An apartment fire in Paris early Saturday morning has resulted in two deaths.

Around 6 a.m., the Edgar County 911 dispatch center received a call from a woman saying that her second-story apartment was on fire and she could not get out.

The Paris Fire Department, Paris Police, Vermilion Fire Department, and the Paris Ambulance responded to the call.

They arrived at 501 South Central Street in Paris to an apartment building fully engulfed in flames, officials said. As firefighters worked to get everyone out, they were informed two people were unaccounted for, officials said.

First responders worked to get the fire under control. In doing so, they found the body of Tammi S. Keefer, a 52-year-old woman, in her upstairs apartment. They also found the body of Bobby J. Turner, a 72-year-old man, in his downstairs apartment. Both were pronounced dead by the Edgar County Coroner, Scott Barrett.

One man was transported to Union Hospital, where he remains stable and is expected to be released. Another woman was transported to Paris Hospital and released.

Monday morning, the Forensic Pathologist Dr. Shiping Bao will conduct the autopsies of those deceased in Champaign.

The Illinois State Fire Marshall, Paris Police Department, Paris Fire Department, and the Edgar County Coroner are conducting the investigation.