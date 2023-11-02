PAWNEE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office and the Pawnee Police Department are investigating a domestic disturbance that led to a woman being hit by a car.

The incident occurred on Wednesday in Pawnee, in the area of Lincoln Street and 8th Street. The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office arrived on scene around 4:34 p.m. to assist the Pawnee Police Department in the investigation.

Officials determined that 64-year-old Robert Terry struck a 29-year-old woman with his truck after a domestic dispute. She was seriously hurt in the collision, suffering a lacerated kidney and several fractures to her upper and lower body. She was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital, where she is currently undergoing surgery.

Following an interview with Sheriff’s Office detectives, Terry was arrested and charged with Aggravated Domestic Battery, Aggravated Battery/Great Bodily Harm, and Aggravated Reckless Driving. He is currently being held at the Sangamon County Jail.

This investigation is ongoing.