Woman, state troopers alive after interstate ‘miracle’

WAYNE CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — State police released shocking video of what they are calling a “Miracle on the Ice.”

On November 12, they said a driver was stranded during an ice storm on Interstate 64 near Wayne City in southern Illinois. Video shows two Illinois State Troopers standing outside of the vehicle with the driver when they yell, “Watch out.” The troopers grabbed the woman out of the way as a box truck slides on the road and slams into her car. It rolls over on the side of the road. The truck passed over the top of the woman and troopers heads.

No one was hurt. The driver was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash. State police said it wasn’t a Scott’s Law violation because the box truck driver was in the left lane, but said didn’t slow down while passing by the scene.