Woman starts boutique to honor sister’s passion for a cause

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA)– A woman is honoring the passion of a family member who died. She’s using her sister’s love for fashion to help others. Christine Cunnington Johnston was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2017. Her sister describes her as loving, generous, and she had a passion for fashion. Her nickname was Che Che.

She died in 2019 at 50-years-old. When she was battling cancer, Christine and her husband hosted an open house to benefit the Carle Auxiliary Guest House in Urbana. The facility provides a place for critical care patients and their families to rest.

Now, her sister is helping to honor her passion for that cause. During the community garage sales in Mahomet, she’s selling some of Che Che’s clothes, jewelry, and other belongings. A portion of each sale goes to the Carle Auxiliary Guest House.

“I just want to keep my beautiful sister’s spirit alive. She was so generous and so compassionate, and the Carle Auxiliary Guest House was something that she was able to focus on during her treatment and difficult days,” said her sister Jenny Lundquist.

She will be selling items at the garage sale until 8 pm Friday and from 9am to 2pm on Saturday. Her sister plans to have pop-up shops later this year, including one at Lincoln Square Mall.

Che Che’s Resale Boutique is on Facebook. Right now, only swimwear is posted. More items are expected to be sold in the future.