Woman stabbed in eye over social media post

TOLONO, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman was hospitalized Monday evening after police said she was stabbed in the eye. It happened around 7 p.m. at the Oaks Mobile Home Park.

Tolono police said a number of people showed up at the woman’s house about a social media post. They said the woman was not alone at home. An altercation lead to the stabbing. Police don’t believe she has life-threatening injuries.

Police are trying to identify the people involved, and said they are investigating this as mob action and aggravated battery.

