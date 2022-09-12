Editor’s note: It was initially reported based on information from the Decatur Police Department that the victim was 27 years old. Decatur Police have since clarified that the victim is actually 37 years old.

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A Decatur man is under arrest and charged with attempted murder following a domestic violence situation on Monday.

Decatur Police Sergeant Steven Carroll said officers responded to the Oasis Day Center at approximately 1 p.m. and found a 37-year-old woman with multiple stab wounds to her chest and legs. She was taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

In less than an hour, investigating patrol officers and detectives established probable cause to arrest 54-year-old Manolito Conner Sr. He was located near the intersection of 22nd and Cantrell Streets around 2 p.m. and was arrested.

This is the third domestic violence situation to be reported in Decatur in the last month after two previous ones on Aug. 14 and Sept. 3. The Aug. 14 incident resulted in the victim dying from her injuries.

Anyone with information about this latest act of domestic violence is encouraged to contact the Decatur Police Criminal investigation Division (217-424-2736) or Crime Stoppers (217-423-8477).