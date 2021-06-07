Woman spreads awareness about pregnancy health

Urbana, Ill. (WCIA) —

One family is celebrating their daughter’s first birthday. it’s a day they’re grateful for, after a scare during pregnancy. Emily Vayr had a close call during her pregnancy. Now she is hoping to warn women to check in with their doctors.

“I think we spend a lot of time focusing on the baby’s health, which is so important, but your health as a mom is critical,” Vayr said.

That’s why this woman is trying to spread awareness about pregnant women’s health.

“A year later I just wanted to tell my story and share it with other moms, because you’re not often alerted to some of these maternal health issues and its just really important that you monitor your health and take care of yourself while you’re taking care of your baby,” Vayr said.

Emily Vayr had her baby on this day last year. Since it was during the pandemic, she was not meeting her doctor in person as much.

“Right around June I started to experience swelling and weight gain and high blood pressure, and I wasn’t going to the doctor physically, in person,” Vayr said.

Vayr had been monitoring her blood pressure and noticed it had spiked. She went to her doctor who immediately sent her to the hospital.

“And that just started a journey of extreme, I think the term is, moderate and then severe preeclampsia which then developed into HELLP syndrome,” Vayr said.

Preeclampsia is characterized by high blood pressure and damage to organs. HELLP syndrome is a variant of preeclampsia. It is very rare and is life threatening to both the mother and the baby.

“You have to be monitoring what is important for you,” Vayr said. “Fluid gain, excessive weight gain, headaches, vision blurriness, all of those can be indicators that something may not be right and that preventing and seeing your doctor regularly is critical to having a good health outcome for you and the baby.”

Vayr says if she had waited another day to see her doctor it may have been too late. She hopes her story can help future moms.

“To get through that really difficult period of time of labor and delivery and see it through and be able to go home with your baby, that is the number one goal,” Vayr said.

Vayr recommends expectant mothers to wear a blood pressure cuff.