Woman sought in 2 burglaries

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Police want help identifying the suspect in two residential burglaries. They happened Monday, June 24, between 4 am – noon, in the 1300-block of North Neil Street and the 400-block of Briar Lane, both in Champaign.

An electric wheelchair, valued at several thousand dollars, was stolen from a covered garage in the theft on Neil Street. Later that morning, the suspect was seen riding the stolen wheelchair while carrying a television, believed stolen from Briar Lane.

The suspect, caught on surveillance cameras is described as female, black, in her 30s, 5’5″, 200 lbs. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue pants with her hair in a hairnet.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police who can arrange to speak privately with you. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers. Authorities remind citizens information submitted to Crime Stoppers is completely anonymous.

Calls are routed to a third-party national call center which receives your information, completes a tips information form then passes it to the appropriate law enforcement agency. Caller ID tracking is not utilized by Crime Stoppers and conversations are not recorded.

Champaign County Crime Stoppers

(217) 373 – TIPS (8477)

P3 Tips mobile app

373tips.com