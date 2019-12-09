Woman smashes into pole, arrested for DUI

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Police have arrested a woman for driving drunk, hitting two other cars, and a pole.

She left the scene of all three accidents.

Roxana Cejada, 23, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, leaving the scene-accident-vehicle damage, and for having no automobile insurance.

It happened on December 7, around 6:20 p.m., by the intersection of Coler Avenue and Illinois Street.

In the video, a white car runs a stop sign and crashes into a power pole. Cejada was reported to have been trying to outrun someone that she’d hit several blocks away. She then leaves the scene, but was arrested by police shortly after.

Cejada’s bond was set at $1,000 and she was released on December 8th.