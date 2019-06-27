Woman shot while driving

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating a shooting. It happened about 7:50 pm, Wednesday, in the area of Fowler and English streets.

When officers arrived, they learned a victim had been taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound. The 26-year old woman sustained a non-life-threatening wound to her arm.

She told authorities she was driving through the area when she noticed a group of men shooting in her direction. The victim left the area and had a friend take her to the hospital.

No suspect information has been released and no other injuries were reported. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers. You can remain anonymous and may earn a cash reward.

Vermilion County Crime Stoppers

(217) 446 – TIPS

Danville Police

(217) 431 – 2250