Woman shot in the head

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Police say a 36-year-old woman was shot in the back of her head early Sunday morning.

Police talked to her at Decatur Memorial Hospital just before 4:00 Sunday morning. She told them the shooting happened around 3:45 in the 1200 block of Leland Street.

The woman is expected to be okay.

She told police she was picking up her boyfriend, when all of a sudden she saw a car turn onto the street…and felt something hit her in the back of her head. She went to the hospital after she realized she had been shot.

Police are investigating. They told WCIA the woman may have been an unintended victim.