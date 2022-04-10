CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman was shot, but is in stable condition after suffering non-life threatening wounds early Sunday morning.

Authorities said that they reported to Hunters Pond Run off Twins Drive in Champaign at around 2:43 a.m.

After investigation, they discovered that the victim was driving north down North Market Street when she was struck by in the neck by a bullet, leading to a crash in which her vehicle also sustained heavy damage.

A passenger in the vehicle was injured in the crash as well, but she refused medical assistance. During a search of the area, Champaign Police discovered more than 12 shell casings on North Market Street.

At this time, no arrests have been made. Any resident or business with exterior surveillance cameras should notify the police. Likewise, anyone with information regarding the crime is encouraged to contact Champaign Police at 217-351-4545.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can submit a tip to Crime Stoppers by phone at 217-373-8477 (TIPS), or online at 373tips.com.