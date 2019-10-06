Woman shot in leg

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating a shooting that involved a woman this weekend.

Police say the incident happened around 2 a.m. Saturday morning and happened in the area of West Wood Street.

a 37-year-old woman was shot in the calf. Her injury was not considered life-threatening.

According to police, the victim was uncooperative with officers and left a local hospital before she could be treated. She told police she knows who did it, but will not say who.

Anyone with information should call Decatur Police or Macon County Crime Stoppers.