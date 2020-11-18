Woman sets up meal train for OSF workers

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Danville woman is finding a way to say thank-you to those on the frontlines.

Tinisha Spain said she noticed how much health care workers are dealing with right now. She thought it would be great to find a way to give back. So, she started a meal train.

That is a place where people can sign up and choose a time to provide a meal. Those meals will all go straight to OSF workers.

“It’s just something small that we can do,” said Spain. “Something easy to order a pizza or send some sandwiches for folks who are working 12, 16 hours and may not get a lunch break and may not be able to leave the building. So just a very small gesture to show that we appreciate the care they’re providing and they’re just…they’re working so hard.”

You do not have to be an expert cook to do this. As Spain mentioned, it can be something as simple as ordering food for them. To sign up, click here.