Woman sets up mailbox for letters to Santa

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — We could all use something to make use smile these days and one Mahomet woman has just the thing. It has a bit of an age limit though, but it is still a fun idea for just about anybody.

She has set up her very own mailbox to Santa. She said the idea came to her as soon as she saw it.

Charissa Hemrich was just out shopping and saw the mailbox. She thought, why not leave it outside and let kids put letters in it? Then she will send them directly to the big guy himself.

Many of us remember writing letters to Santa as kids. This makes it feel even more real. “I think everybody’s hearts feelin’ for their kiddos right now,” said Hemrich. “With COVID-19, it’s been a hard time for them. They’re struggling and they’re doing well with it. I’ve got a 13-year-old of my own, and she’s doing well with it, but it’s hard.”

Hemrich set it up Monday. There are not any letters in it yet, but she is hoping that spreading the word about it will ensure it fills up quickly.

The mailbox will be out until Christmas. Then she will pass the word along. If parents want the letter back for a keepsake, she said she plans to keep them safe.

If you or your kids want to “send” a letter to Santa, you can stop by 1711 Hunters Ridge in Mahomet.