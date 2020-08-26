Woman sentenced to 6 years after driving car off bridge

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman has been sentenced to six years in prison after she drove her car off the unfinished Bradley Avenue Bridge last September.
Ashia Marshall was charged with aggravated DUI and causing bodily harm to the two other people in her car for that incident. She was sentenced to six years in prison on Wednesday.
During the sentencing hearing, several law enforcement officers were called to the stand. One of the officers told the court about an incident he was called to where a woman told him Marshall had been in an argument with them. They then told him someone fitting Marshall’s description ran over the other friend with a car.
Another Champaign officer, James Warren, answered questions about a traffic stop involving Marshall. He said after he pulled her over, he had to chase her after she drove off. She then got out of the car and ran. Warren later arrested her. Ecstasy and cocaine were found in her car. He also found she was driving without a driver’s license.
Several other officers were called to the stand. They talked about incidents where Marshall had been drinking and combative.
Marshall’s grandmother, Marilyn Booker, was called to the stand. Booker talked about watching Marshall’s two children most of the time now that Marshall is in custody.
She said she believed Marshall did not need to be in prison. Instead, she said Marshall needed to be somewhere where she can get some help.
Marshall’s mother, Stephanie Marshall, was also called to the stand. She said Ashia became withdrawn and angry as she got older, toward freshman and sophomore year. She said she did not know what sparked the change.
Stephanie also confirmed that Ashia struggles with substance abuse and has trouble holding a job for a long period of time. She also confirmed Ashia has been diagnosed with bipolar depression.
When Ashia Marshall was called to the stand, she talked about working as a CNA before she was arrested. She said it was her dream to be a Registered Nurse. She said she wants to do it because she is a helpful and giving person.
During the hearing, Marshall said she felt her mental health had stabilized and she was ready to get and hold down a job and care for her two kids. She said she would have kept up with AA meetings and mental health rehabilitation and avoided bad company if she was able to be free.
Later, the State said they doubt Marshall could in the community, act safely and get the treatment needed to help her.
In a statement to the court, Marshall said apologized for her accident on the Bradley Avenue Bridge. “This has been the most disastrous and most humiliating time of my life thus far.”
At the end of the sentencing hearing, Judge Ronda Holliman said, “I do think imprisonment is necessary for the public.” Marshall was then sentenced to six years.