Woman sentenced to 6 years after driving car off bridge

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman has been sentenced to six years in prison after she drove her car off the unfinished Bradley Avenue Bridge last September.

Ashia Marshall was charged with aggravated DUI and causing bodily harm to the two other people in her car for that incident. She was sentenced to six years in prison on Wednesday.

During the sentencing hearing, several law enforcement officers were called to the stand. One of the officers told the court about an incident he was called to where a woman told him Marshall had been in an argument with them. They then told him someone fitting Marshall’s description ran over the other friend with a car.

Atteberry is asked to recall a scene he was called to at one point where Marshall had just finished arguing with two friends. One of those women told Atteberry that someone who fit Marshall’s description ran over the other friend with a vehicle. @WCIA3 — Courtney Bunting (@WCIA3Courtney) August 26, 2020

Another Champaign officer, James Warren, answered questions about a traffic stop involving Marshall. He said after he pulled her over, he had to chase her after she drove off. She then got out of the car and ran. Warren later arrested her. Ecstasy and cocaine were found in her car. He also found she was driving without a driver’s license.

Defense questions Warren about Marshall’s appearance at the time of that traffic stop. He says she looked disheveled, and her front tooth was broken. Part of it appeared to be stuck in her bottom lip. @WCIA3 — Courtney Bunting (@WCIA3Courtney) August 26, 2020

Several other officers were called to the stand. They talked about incidents where Marshall had been drinking and combative.

Marshall’s grandmother, Marilyn Booker, was called to the stand. Booker talked about watching Marshall’s two children most of the time now that Marshall is in custody.

She said she believed Marshall did not need to be in prison. Instead, she said Marshall needed to be somewhere where she can get some help.

Marshall’s mother, Stephanie Marshall, was also called to the stand. She said Ashia became withdrawn and angry as she got older, toward freshman and sophomore year. She said she did not know what sparked the change.

Defense asks Stephanie about Ashia’s struggle with mental health issues. Stephanie describes an “episode” Ashia had where she was hearing voices. Ashia later was admitted to the mental health ward of a hospital. @WCIA3 — Courtney Bunting (@WCIA3Courtney) August 26, 2020

Stephanie also confirmed that Ashia struggles with substance abuse and has trouble holding a job for a long period of time. She also confirmed Ashia has been diagnosed with bipolar depression.

When Ashia Marshall was called to the stand, she talked about working as a CNA before she was arrested. She said it was her dream to be a Registered Nurse. She said she wants to do it because she is a helpful and giving person.

Defense asks Marshall about the medication she has been taking for her bipolar depression since February 2020. She says it helps her stay calm and feel better. @WCIA3 — Courtney Bunting (@WCIA3Courtney) August 26, 2020

During the hearing, Marshall said she felt her mental health had stabilized and she was ready to get and hold down a job and care for her two kids. She said she would have kept up with AA meetings and mental health rehabilitation and avoided bad company if she was able to be free.

Later, the State said they doubt Marshall could in the community, act safely and get the treatment needed to help her.

Closing arguments begin. State details Marshall’s history of substance abuse, fighting, not complying with court orders, and using vehicles to hit other people. @WCIA3 — Courtney Bunting (@WCIA3Courtney) August 26, 2020

In a statement to the court, Marshall said apologized for her accident on the Bradley Avenue Bridge. “This has been the most disastrous and most humiliating time of my life thus far.”

Marshall: “My promise to myself is to continue to take care of my kids and raise them to be respectable, strong and educated young men.” @WCIA3 — Courtney Bunting (@WCIA3Courtney) August 26, 2020

Marshall says she has endured a lot of trauma in her life — from being bullied in high school to losing a loved one to a seizure in her bedroom while she was young. @WCIA3 — Courtney Bunting (@WCIA3Courtney) August 26, 2020

At the end of the sentencing hearing, Judge Ronda Holliman said, “I do think imprisonment is necessary for the public.” Marshall was then sentenced to six years.