Woman sentenced to 50 years for murder

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman who murdered her wife last year has been sentenced to 50 years in prison.

Shelley Murphy, 50, was found guilty in October of first degree murder in the death of her wife, Daye Lynn Murphy, 61.

Murphy hit Lynn Murphy in the head on July 22, 2018. She lay unconscious on the ground for three days, during which her brain bled. She died from her injuries. No one called for help until July 25.

Both the Vermilion County State’s Attorney office and the Attorney General’s office prosecuted the case.