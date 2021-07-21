Woman sentenced to 33 years in prison murdering her 19-month-old child

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Court records show a Decatur woman is being sentenced to over three decades in state prison for killing her own child.

The docket says 27-year-old Jessica Logan is being punished with a 33-year sentence in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

The Macon State’s Attorney’s office says the woman will have to serve all 33 years of her sentence. That means she will be 60-years-old when she will be placed on mandatory supervised release for three years.

Logan was convicted on June 9 for the murder of 19-month old Jayden Comage, after a jury deliberated for over two hours.

Evidence was presented at the trial showing the young child died from asphyxiation and Logan was the only person home at the time of her son’s death.

Investigators say the woman had searched the phrase “how do you suffocate” on her phone the day before Comage died.

Logan will be credited for almost 21 months served since the time of her arrest.