Woman sentenced for role in counterfeit check scheme

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — An Urbana woman was sentenced Wednesday to 18 months in prison for being part of a counterfeit check scheme.

In a news release, officials said the scheme resulted in an estimated loss of more than $100,000.

They stated 43-year-old Stephanie Lemons was ordered to report on March 2, 2021 to the federal Bureau of Prisons to start her sentence. Afterwards, she will have two years of parole.

This comes after Lemons and Tommie Slayton, a Champaign man, were charged with seven counts of bank fraud. They were accused of conspiring with others to pass more than 120 counterfeit checks between July and December of 2018. “As a result of the scheme, counterfeit checks were presented at Walmart stores in Champaign and Bloomington, Ill., and forged checks at Heartland Bank of Champaign, Ill.”

At Lemons’ sentencing hearing, officials said the court found she bought “specialized equipment, including a printer, paper and ink, designed to print payroll checks, as an investment in the ‘infrastructure of her enterprise’ to defraud others.”

Slayton is expected to have a change of plea hearing and sentencing on December 1.