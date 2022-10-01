SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 24-year-old Pana woman was sentenced to two years in prison for retail theft, Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke announced on September 21.

Police said the surveillance video at Walmart in Shelbyville captured Megan Parker with a man and woman on January 6, 2017. The man took nine “Play Station 4” controllers without paying. Police said Parker later confessed that she aided and abetted the theft and knew the man planned to steal items when she went into the store.

Police said the total value of the stolen goods was $600.40.

According to the police, Parker was sentenced and resentenced to probation three times for this offense but failed to comply with the probation orders. After asking for another opportunity to complete her probation on a hearing, Parker was sentenced to the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Police said this is Parker’s first criminal conviction and first prison sentence.

The case was investigated by the Shelbyville Police Department.