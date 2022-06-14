SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A 61-year-old woman has been sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison for possession of methamphetamine.

On Dec. 8, 2020, a Shelbyville Police officer was dispatched to the town’s Ace Hardware for a reported theft. He eventually located the vehicle the suspect was driving and pulled it over. The passenger, Judith Bray, attempted to hide something in her purse, which the officer eventually discovered was a hypodermic syringe with meth residue. Bray also voluntarily handed the officer a pack that contained methamphetamine. She was arrested and released.

Almost a month later, the same officer arrested Bray again, who had an active warrant for her arrest. After confirming she was aware of the warrant, Bray asked to take her purse to her home, a request that was denied. The officer found a glass bubble pipe with meth reside inside the purse.

Bray has two prior DUI convictions and a reckless driving conviction. She also has a felony conviction for the offense of Aggravated Battery to a Police Officer, which she received probation for. This will be Bray’s first prison sentence.