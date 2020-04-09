Woman sentenced for involuntary manslaughter after infant’s death

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A Danville woman was sentenced to nine years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after she plead guilty to involuntary manslaughter.

In a release, Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy said police were called to Deborah Johnson’s Danville home on January 28, 2019 for an unresponsive baby. The infant was pronounced dead shortly after officers arrived.

In the house, officers found several over-the-counter medications and liquid medicine dispensers. Johnson told officers she gave Benadryl to her infant son. A witness told police Johnson would give the baby Benadryl when he was “being fussy or crying and would sometimes yell at the infant.”

Lacy said an autopsy determined the cause of the baby’s death was diphenhydramine (Benadryl) intoxication. She said his blood had two times the fatal dose of the medication.

In addition to the prison sentence, Johnson is to serve two years of mandatory supervised release.