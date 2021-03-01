Woman searching for service dog after crash

PIPER CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — “I’m just lucky to be alive.”

Amanda Robles was traveling Sunday night when she got into an accident.

“I fell into that ditch over there and tried stopping and it wasn’t fast enough on my car. I fell into this ditch and flipped over maybe two-three times and landed upside down.”

While upside down, Robles was unconscious for several minutes. She didn’t expect what happened when she woke back up.

“I noticed my dog Saba wasn’t next to me so I started freaking out.”

Saba is her 7-month old black Golden doodle. She is training her to be a service animal.

“I’ve worked with her every single day. She teaches me things about myself. I’m preparing her to be the best service dog there is. And she’s just really special to me.”

Robles says the support she has gotten has been great. She asks anyone who can to look for Saba.

“Be an extra set of eyes, drive around to see if you can spot her so that we can catch her as soon as possible. I’m not worried about me at all. I just want my dog back,” says Robles.

The family believes she is near the crash site. If you have seen her or have found her, call the Piper City Fire Department or 773-988-4511.