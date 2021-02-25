Woman searching for place for her, her daughter to stay

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman and her daughter are looking for a place to stay after they came home to an unlivable apartment yesterday. To make matters worse, the girl is battling brain cancer. They had just come home after radiation treatments.

“Can’t shower, can’t cook, can’t do anything,” said Karina Smith. She and her eight-year-old daughter Kamyrah had been gone for six weeks for radiation treatments and came home to exactly that.

“She has a brain tumor, which messes with her pituitary gland, might cause her to not want to eat, not be able to do physical activities,” Smith explained. They found an apartment in chaos with unfinished repairs after a water pipe burst: the sinks and toilets ripped out, missing drywall and a ceiling with a holes.

“I come home to the thing that makes us feel comfort the most, makes us feel at home. And this is what I come home to.”

But a spokeperson for the company that manages the Country Brook Apartment complex said they called her about a week ago. They told her the apartment wasn’t habitable. The spokesperson said Smith told them she’d find a place to stay. Smith said she just told them she would try.

“They asked me if I can reach out to any family members, but I don’t have any family members here, and this is my establishment, this is what I made home. We don’t have anywhere else to go,” said Smith.

The company also said Smith left the heat off for “several days”. That’s why the pipes froze. But again – disagreement. Smith said the heat was on while they were gone, but it hasn’t been working right. Something she said she reported to management.

This mother’s biggest concern, though, is a safe place for her daughter. She was told the company will find her a hotel room.

“I just gotta wait and see, I mean… just gotta wait and see,” said Smith.

She has lived there for three years. This is the second time a pipe has burst.

We reached out to the City of Champaign’s Neighborhood Code Compliance department. They’ve been called to Country Brook Apartments 27 times since 2017, mainly for water leaks. They said that’s not an extremely high amount for that size of complex, but it’s more than they’d like to see.