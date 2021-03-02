Woman reunited with dog after crash

PIPER CITY, Ill. (WCIA) – A woman who lost her dog after being involved in an accident has been reunited with her furry friend – Saba.

Amanda Robles was driving near Illinois Route 115 and 2200 North county road Sunday night when she tried to stop, but her car went in a ditch and turned over. Her 7-month old Golden Doodle was in the car at the time and escaped.

Robles, with the help of the community, has been out since Monday morning searching for Saba. She was found Tuesday morning around 10 hiding under a tractor near the accident site.

Robles says she is grateful for those who helped in anyway to find Saba.