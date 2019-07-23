Woman receives death threats

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman in Danville is selling her home after she says she was verbally abused in her own neighborhood.

The woman says a group of people she didn’t know yelled racial slurs and death threats at her. She filed a police report and they are still investigating.

The incident happened Thursday night when Paulette Lester and her friend arrived at her home. Then, she claims the group drove by and said they would kill her. The group came from her neighbor’s house.

While the neighbor claims to have not taken part in the harassment, he did admit the incident happened. Lester says she never expected something like this.

“I didn’t dream in a million years that it would happen to me,” says Lester. “Living here in Vermilion County especially. I lived here my whole live, and this is the first time I’ve been put up against something like this.”

Lester also told us a Confederate Flag in the window of her neighbor’s house was one of the reasons she put her house up for sale. She doesn’t know where she’s moving yet but she hopes the process goes quickly.