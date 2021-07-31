Woman points crossbow at deputy as they respond to civil disturbance

SHERMAN, Ill. (WCIA)– This morning around 7:40 a.m. deputies were called to the 3000 block of East Andrew Road. It started as a civil disturbance between neighbors.

When law enforcement got to the scene, a 23-year-old female pointed a crossbow at a deputy when he approached the house to speak to her. It’s unknown how many other people are in the house. Deputies say they have an extensive call history at the residence.

A tactical team and negotiators have been on scene since 9:50 a.m.

We have a reporter at the scene. We will update with more information as it becomes available.