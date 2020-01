IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The former owner of an animal sanctuary pleaded not guilty to animal cruelty Thursday.

Corinne DiLorenzo was indicted by a grand jury earlier this year. She ran Earth Animal Sanctuary in Thawville. She is accused of taking in animals for three years after the board for the sanctuary dissolved because it failed to report taxes.

A former board member found the remains of at least 600 animals on the former site last June.