Woman pleads not guilty in child’s death

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman accused of accidentally smothering her 2-month-old child in February has pleaded not guilty.

Jennifer Bishop told officers she drank an entire bottle of whisky, a bottle of NyQuil and had taken Abilify prior to falling asleep with the child in her bed. When she woke up, she realized the child, Franky Martin, had missed his overnight feeding and found he was not breathing.

The coroner said the baby died from asphyxia due to overlaying while co-sleeping with an adult.

Bishop is expected back in court on August 6.