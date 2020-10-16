Woman pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman accused of stabbing her boyfriend to death has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter.

Billie Jo Soyster is accused of killing 38-year-old David Murray in January 2019. Investigators said Soyster admitted she and Murray got into an argument in their home.

“Soyster advised that, after Murray had assaulted her, he began calling her names that made her mad,” said officers. “Soyster indicated she then picked up a piece of broken glass and stabbed Murray one time in the chest.”

Soyster is expected to be sentenced on November 9.