Woman pleads guilty to animal neglect charges

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman was accused of severe animal neglect of 84 dogs and now she pleaded guilty to the charge against her.

55-year-old Wendy Richards will be fined and spend on year on probation for failure to provide humane care and treatment of animals.

In October, Champaign Police were called to their house on Springfield Avenue for a report of a “terrible smell” and many dogs being kept inside. Richards would not let animal control into the house, so animal control got a search warrant to take custody of the dogs.

They found them inside the house running on layers of feces, debris and broken furniture. They had to be vaccinated, dewormed, treated for fleas and have their matted fur clipped.

The judge ordered a mental health evaluation for Richards. She is also never allowed to have pets ever again.

Her husband, 61-year-old Mark Richards, is charged with the same thing. He will be in court for that on September 30.