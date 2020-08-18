Woman needs help finding her ESA

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman is asking the public for assistance locating her emotional support animal.

Niccarria Burse last saw her dog Saturday near Kaufman Lake. A friend was walking Ace without his leash and he ran away.

Burse has posted flyers asking for any information people may have. Ace was last seen near Elevate, the trampoline park on County Fair Drive.

Burse says she suffers from depression and it would mean the world to her to find Ace.

“Me having like depression severely… It comes in waves. I bought him, I got better. He needs me. I have something that needs me, cause my family is in Mississippi and Chicago. My friend drives trucks so she’s not here in Champaign as often as she needs to be. So I’m by myself and it’s like important that we get back to each other cause he’s like saving my life,” says Burse.

She says if you see her dog, don’t be scared. Ace is really friendly. If you see him, you should contact her.