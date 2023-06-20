DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman from Decatur has been reported missing, and police are asking the public for help in tracking her down.

The Decatur Police Department posted to its Facebook page on Tuesday that the woman is 53-year-old Michelle Nance. Police said she was reported missing by a family member.

No foul play is suspected in Nance’s disappearance, police added, but they do need to check her welfare.

Anyone who has information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call Detective Jason Danner at either 217-424-2738 or 217-542-3449. Alternatively, people wanting to remain anonymous to law enforcement can call Crime Stoppers at 217-423-8477.