URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – Some people prefer to honor their loved ones in an intimate way on Memorial Day. Peggy Brooks is one of many across the country who spent the day bringing flowers to cemeteries.

It’s an annual tradition, and this year, she placed over 50 flowers on different graves across three different cemeteries. She said she wants to keep her family members’ memories alive and honor veterans’ sacrifices.

“They gave their life for this country and I just appreciate what they did. Even my loved ones that have gone on that didn’t serve the country – they all were very special to me and I hold them dear in my heart,” Brooks said.

She said she grew up in Champaign-Urbana, and she brings extra flowers for people from the community whose graves are empty.