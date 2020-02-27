Woman leads charge for domestic abuse task force

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — You are encouraged to reach out to lawmakers when you have a problem that needs to be fixed. However, one mother is taking direct democracy to the next level to help survivors of domestic abuse.

She is using her own story to try and make sure people across the state do not suffer.

It’s only been five months since Cassandra Tanner-Miller lost her son. Her abuse, estranged husband broke into her home, beat her and shot and killed one-year-old Colton Smith. “I had to say goodbye to him forever,” said Tanner-Miller. “In that moment, I realized that I had to make this change. I had to be a voice, because I was given a second voice.” Now, she is using that voice in Springfield.

She is leading the charge for a domestic abuse task force. There are many different task forces in Springfield. What sets this one apart is that if it passes, Tanner-Miller and other survivors will sit in on the meetings. “She is on a mission,” said Representative David Welter (R-Joliet). “And these other survivors, who have gone through tragic events, I think it is very hard to silence them. So, I think making it survivor-driven, which is much different from every other task force, will drive this discussion forward.”

The bill that will create the task force passed out of committee unanimously and now heads to the House. Over 80 representatives have signed-on as co-sponsors for the task force.