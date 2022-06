LOAMI, Ill. (WCIA) — A 21-year-old woman has died following a single-vehicle crash in Loami.

The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a crash near Waverly and Maxwell Hall Roads at 6:23 a.m. on Sunday. When deputies responded, they found an SUV in a nearby creek; it was not submerged.

Deputies found the decedent inside the SUV. She was not wearing a seatbelt and is believed to be the only occupant.

Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon was contacted and arrived at the scene.