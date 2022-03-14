MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 44-year-old woman from Chenoa was killed Monday morning in a crash on U.S. Route 24 near Meadows.

The crash happened just before 8 a.m. at 2480 East Road. State Troopers said the woman was the driver and sole occupant of a car that for crossed the center line for unknown reasons. Her car was subsequently hit by a semi-truck traveling in the opposite direction.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and an autopsy by the McLean County Coroner is scheduled for today. The crash and death remains under investigation by the McLean County Coroner’s Office and Illinois State Police.