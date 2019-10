CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman was killed when her car and a train collided. It happened about 9:30 pm, Thursday, at the South Shumway Street crossing near West Calvert Drive.

Authorities say 52-year old Pamela McPherson, of Blue Mound, was driving southbound when the accident happened. She was pronounced dead at the hospital. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday. Authorities are investigating the circumstances.