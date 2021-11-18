Woman killed in car crash

DWIGHT, Ill. (WCIA) – Livingston County Coroner Danny Watson released the identity of a woman who was killed in a car crash last Friday.

Watson said the crash involved a delivery truck and a Toyota Corolla at the intersection of Illinois Route 17 and 3300 East Road in rural Dwight. He pronounced 21-year-old Leah E. Essendrop of Carpentersville, Ill. dead at the scene and ordered an autopsy.

The crash remains under investigation by the Livingston County Coroner’s Office and the Illinois State Police Reconstruction Unit.