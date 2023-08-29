SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman has died after she was hit by a train in Springfield Monday night, the Sagamon County Coroner announced.

Coroner Jim Allmon said the incident happened near the intersection of South 3rd and East Scarritt Streets. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:23 p.m.

Allmon said the woman’s name is being withheld at this time pending notification of her family. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

The death is under investigation by both Allmon and the Springfield Police Department.