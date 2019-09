DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The coroner is releasing the name of a woman who died after falling from a motorcycle she was riding August 31st.

She’s been identified as 30-year-old Kylie Hack of Westville. She was pronounced dead on September 1st at the hospital.

Police say no autopsy was done however an inquest may be held at a later date. The investigation is being handled by the coroner’s office and Illinois State Police.