Woman killed after deer went through car windshield

EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The county coroner said a Terre Haute, Indiana woman is dead after a crash involving a deer.

Coroner Scott Barrett said dispatchers were told Wednesday night about a crash scene east of Paris on Highway 150. The caller, a passerby, said the car was off the eastbound lane in a ditch and the driver was unresponsive.

Barrett said the crash happened after a westbound car hit a deer. When the deer was hit, the car driven by 25-year-old Jordan Thorne was passing the crash eastbound. The force of the collision caused the deer to be thrown into Thorne’s path. The deer went into her car’s windshield and hit her. Thorne’s car continued down the road and went into the ditch. She was the only person in the car.

The driver of the other car was not hurt. Thorne was pronounced dead at the scene.