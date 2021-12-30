Woman jailed after multi-county chase

EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A Wisconsin woman is behind bars after what authorities said was a two-county vehicle chase on Wednesday night where multiple law enforcement vehicles were hit.



Thirty-year-old Alexandrea Maxwell of Hudson, Wisconsin, is in the Edgar County jail on preliminary charges of driving under the influence of drugs, aggravated fleeing and eluding, aggravated assault with a vehicle, and criminal damage to property. As of Thursday night, the woman did not have an entry in online court records indicating formal charges from prosecutors.



A statement from the Edgar County Sheriff’s Office said at around 8:32 p.m. Wednesday, state police and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office alerted the Edgar County 911 dispatch center of a chase. Authorities reported the suspect vehicle, a white car, had hit a vehicle in Camargo, then fled, and in the process hit state police and Douglas County law enforcement vehicles.



When the chase reached Edgar County, sheriff’s deputies there took over. The sheriff’s office said the vehicle fled south on Route One toward Paris at 75 miles per hour at times. Once in Paris, the sheriff’s office said the car went against traffic and through several yards. It also struck two sheriff’s vehicles. The vehicle eventually got trapped on Sycamore Road, a dead-end street in a residential area on the north side of Paris. There, Maxwell was arrested.



A person with username @r3ckl3ss037 captured part of the chase on video and posted that footage to the social media app TikTok. In one part of the video, officers have the suspect’s vehicle boxed in at a gas station and are pleading with her to surrender. Officers are heard yelling “Don’t do it!” and “Ma’am it’s okay!” before the woman manages to drive off with the front passenger door open and her back bumper skidding along the road.



Douglas County Sheriff Nathan Chaplin could not immediately be reached for comment.