Woman is victim of home invasion/armed robbery

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating a home invasion/armed robbery. It happened about 9 pm, in the 200-block of Tennessee.

A 47-year old woman told police two men entered her home with guns and demanded money. They fled the scene after taking an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspects are two males, black, in their 20s. No one was hurt. No other information was provided.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers. You can remain anonymous and may earn a cash reward.

Vermilion County Crime Stoppers

(217) 446 – TIPS

Danville Police

(217) 431 – 2250