DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department responded to a shooting early Saturday morning.

The shooting happened around 6 a.m. at the 1200 block of East Sedgwick Street. The police found a 31-year-old woman with life-threatening gunshot injuries on the scene and sent her to a local hospital.

The Decatur Police Department is continuing to investigate the incident. No arrests have been made at this time.