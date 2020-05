CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — One woman is hurt after a crash Friday night.

Police say it happened around 9:20 p.m.

Katherine Pagan, 31-year-old of Rantoul, was traveling north on U.S. Route 45 when an animal ran onto the roadway and struck her motorcycle.

Pagan then tipped over and skidded into the southbound lane.